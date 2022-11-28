Let Christmas Begin as The Mary How Trust hosts a Community Christmas Carol Evening

The Mary How Trust, a Pulborough based charity, is hosting a Community Christmas Carol Evening at St Mary's Church Pulborough on Wednesday 14th December at 7pm.

An invitation to the local community

As well as recognising and celebrating the incredible work the Trust do it’s also an opportunity for the whole community to get together and sing the sounds of the season.

The event spearheaded by local charity, The Mary How Trust, is set to become an annual event. This year they need to raise an additional £50,000 to fully equip a further consultation room, which will enable them to health screen 1,200 more people a year, this evening will help them reach that fundraising target.

Doors open at 6.30pm with Carols from 7.00pm. It’s a fantastic opportunity to start the Christmas celebrations early and sing favourite carols, led by the Chanctonbury Chorus.

The evening will finish with Mulled Wine & Mince Pies. It’s FREE entry although donations would be appreciated, with all proceeds going to develop the charities health screening servicesLynda Vowles, MHT CEO, said: “We are really looking forward to our first community carol evening. We are hoping to get everyone in the festive mood with this event”.

“The event will form a really special part of the Christmas celebrations and I’m grateful to the Chanctonbury Chorus, who have agreed to lead the singing, Tributes our headline sponsor and St Marys for the use of the Church. We warmly welcome everyone from the whole community to join us”, she added.

Headline sponsor Tributes Managing Director, Adam Masters had this to say, "We got to know Mary How Trust and the great work that they do through Tributes Chairman, Richard Bush. Mary How Trust detected Richard’s prostate cancer symptoms at a very early stage which then led to his successful recovery.

