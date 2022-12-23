Let It Snow: Bexhill care home residents’ bid for Christmas No.1

Staff and residents at Eridge House, Bexhill are making history this December as they release their first ever charity Christmas single - and with a combined age of nearly 3,000, the singing group’s festive track is thought to be the oldest Christmas no. 1 attempt in UK chart history.

Eridge House residents record Let It Snow

The track – a cover of the residents’ favourite yuletide song ‘Let It Snow’ – has been recorded by a group of over 40 residents and staff at the care home in East Sussex, with an age range of between 26 – 94 year old Eric, the choir’s oldest member.

Eridge House is no stranger to a bit of festive fun – during the Covid-19 lockdowns, staff and residents got creative, writing and performing songs and poems for loved ones who they couldn’t see due to visiting restrictions at the time. However this is the first time ever that the care home have officially recorded a track and released it as a single, which will raise money for Cancer Research and, the team hope, spread some yuletide joy.

Directors of Eridge House Care Home Laura and Nicole Witham said: “The residents just love singing – we often hear them breaking out into impromptu song in the lounge or the dining room – and they love the Christmas classics! So this year we thought why not harness some of that joy, have a brilliant experience all together, whilst raising money and awareness for a brilliant cause very close to our hearts. Of course, if we make history and manage to get to no. 1 – then that’s just an added bonus!”

Local band Geriandtheattix volunteered to come and record the backing track for the choir, with Owen Events Ltd recorded and produced the song.

