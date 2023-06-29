Let the good vibes roll! Hailsham care home invites local community to a festival to remember

A new festival is coming to Hailsham – and you won’t believe where it’s taking place.

On 30th June 2023, from 10am-4pm, Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, is set to hit the right note as it opens its doors to local people for the brand-new Great Gatsby themed festival.

The fun-filled festival comes as Bowes House celebrates Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special event will see guests invited to dance along to live entertainment from Steve Dunnett who will be performing songs from the roaring 1920s – sure to get the party started.

Bowes House opens its doors for community festival

Visitors will also be treated to freshly prepared, 1920s themed canapés specially prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef.

Ahead of the event, residents have spent time reminiscing about their own festival memories, including 94-year-old Pat Bryan who has many fond memories of attending the opera festival on warm summer evenings.

Karen Milligan, Senior Customer Relations Manager at Bowes House, said: “We’re excited to be opening our doors to the local community to celebrate Care Home Open Week with our very own Great Gatsby themed festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For older people, reminiscing about nostalgic events, including festivals and watching live music, can help bring back happy memories, as well as prompting conversation and connection with those around them. For those living with dementia, these positive feelings gained from revisiting fond memories can help decrease stress, reduce agitation, and improve mood too.

“We’re excited to be welcoming the Hailsham community as we open our doors and ask everyone to join us in putting their dancing shoes on as we have the opportunity to be young, wild and free once more!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, please visit: www.careuk.com/festival-season