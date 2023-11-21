Let there be light! Horley care home residents celebrate Diwali

Residents at a care home in Horley marked the festival of light, Diwali with a week long celebration of Hindu culture.

Residents at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, over five days enjoying Indian-inspired food, live entertainment and learning about this history.

As part of the celebrations, The Wonderful Senjuti Das performed traditional dance and told stories of how the dances came to be.

Keen to dress for the occasion, residents tried on traditional Punjabi clothing and learned more about the history of the festival while enjoying traditional Indian cuisine prepared by the home’s Head Chef, which included resident favourite – samosas.

Commenting on the event, resident Janet and Stringman, aged 79 said: “I loved the lights and the music! I’d have loved to spend the rest of the day dressed in their beautiful outfits.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Everyone had a great afternoon celebrating the festival of light.

“The team at Amherst House works so hard to ensure that the home is a welcoming and supportive place for everyone, where all cultures can be celebrated through memorable activities and events.

“Everyone loved getting to enjoy tasting different Indian delicacies and dressing up in traditional clothing – we already can’t wait for next year's festivities!”

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.