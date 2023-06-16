Lettuce celebrate! Horsham care home invites local community to a festival to remember

A new festival is coming to Horsham – and you won’t believe where it’s taking place.

Festival season is coming to Horsham

On June 30, from 2pm – 4pm, Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, is set to get mouths watering as it opens its doors to local people for a brand-new food festival.

The fun-filled festival comes as Skylark House celebrates Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special event will see guests invited to dance along to live entertainment, aptly named the Courgettes, who will be performing famous songs from throughout the decades alongside the Zucchini Sisters – who are sure to get the party started.

Festival season is coming to Horsham

Guests will also be able to enjoy a traditional summer barbeque, including hamburgers, hot dogs, salads and kebabs, which have been prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join the festival celebrations here at Skylark House.

“Care Home Open Week offers the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and enjoy a celebration of live music. Many residents at Skylark House have fond memories of attending music and food festivals in their younger years, and this event will encourage them to look back and relive their festival going years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have many festivalgoers and food fanatics here at Skylark House, and we’re really excited to ring in summer in style with our first ever festival. We can’t wait to strike a chord with residents and the wider community!"

Festival season is coming to Horsham

To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, please visit: careuk.com/festival-season