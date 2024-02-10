Lewes athletes run to help foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lewes AC Food Bank Run was part of a new national campaign to use runners to help restock the empty shelves at local food banks at a time when ever more families across the UK are facing hunger because of the cost of living crisis.

Shadowed by two back-up cars, with their boots and back seats packed full of extra items too heavy to carry, the runners ran from The Dorset to Landport, taking not just essential groceries and toiletries, but also sweet treats for Pancake Day and Valentine’s Day.

Debbie Twitchen, chair of the Landport Residents’ Association, welcomed the runners as they arrived in waves at the Landport food bank, later commenting: “I’m really glad that people recognise what a good community act it is they’ve done, as well as being really helpful to us!”

Debbie Twitchen (right) with some of the runners from Lewes AC | Submitted pic