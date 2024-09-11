Lewes Bonfire Night celebrations named the top UK autumn experience

Celebrating Bonfire Night in Lewes, East Sussex, has been named the top must-do staycation experience this autumn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frequently named the ‘bonfire capital of the world’, every fifth of November Lewes locals and visitors come together to watch the parade, create effigies of historical figure Guy Fawkes, and enjoy bonfires and fireworks.

Rounding out the top three must-do activities this autumn are a round trip on The Jacobite Steam Train from Fort William to Maillaig, famously known as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films, and visiting Brownsea Island in Dorset to spot its resident red squirrels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire as its parkland glows with autumnal red-tinted hues, strolling through Westonbirt National Arboretum in Gloucestershire, and marvelling at Avebury, the world’s largest pre-historic stone circle, in Wiltshire also ranked in the top 10 autumn activities.

Lewes Bonfire Night celebrations

Compiled by UK travel expert and author, Richard Madden, and Sykes Holiday Cottages, the list of staycation experiences was ranked by a study of 2,000 adults to reveal an autumn travel tick list for holidaymakers.

Research by Sykes also found that more than three quarters (81%) of Brits say you don’t have to travel abroad to broaden your horizons and over half (54%) plan staycations to explore more of the UK.

It also revealed that almost half (45%) say there are interesting places to visit within an hours’ drive of where they live that they still haven’t visited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Our research has found that Brits’ are keen to see more of what our island has to offer and with children back at school, there couldn’t be a better time for couples and friends to book in an autumn escape.

“Having a bucket list is a great way to explore more of our country and autumn can be one of the most affordable times to enjoy a holiday. What with the colourful autumn landscapes, mild temperatures for walking and wealth of wildlife to spot too, it’s an ideal time to get out and explore.”

Award-winning travel writer and author, Richard Madden, added: “With so many different experiences available across the country, it can be hard for travellers to narrow these down and choose their must-do autumn activities.

“Our seasonal bucket list hopefully helps with autumn break planning, whether it’s a trip to Sussex for fiery Bonfire celebrations or taking in the colours of autumn at Blenheim Palace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the top 10 autumn experiences, visit Sykes’ guide here: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/uk-autumn-bucket-list/

Top 10 UK autumn experiences that Brits would most like to try:

Celebrating Bonfire Night at Lewes Bonfire, East Sussex A round trip on The Jacobite Steam Train from Fort William to Mallaig Red squirrel spotting on Brownsea Island in Dorset Visiting Cheddar Gorge in Somerset Visiting Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard in Hampshire Strolling through Westonbirt National Arboretum in Gloucestershire Visiting Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire Visiting Beaulieu National Motor Museum in Hampshire Exploring Stourhead Gardens in Wiltshire Marvelling at Avebury, the world’s largest pre-historic stone circle in Wiltshire