Lewes Bonfire preview: look back at last year's events in pictures

Thousands of people are expected to be in Lewes on Monday (November 5) as the town celebrates Bonfire Night in its usual spectacular style.

Lewes Borough, Commercial Square, Cliffe, South Street, Southover and Waterloo bonfire societies will mark the night with seven hours of celebrations, including atmospheric torchlit processions and standout tableaux.

Last year's Lewes Bonfire. Photograph by Peter Cripps

Here, we look back at pictures Peter Cripps took of last year's events.

