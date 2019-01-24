Lewes boutique to close after 'successful 11 years'

An independent business in Lewes is to close after 11 years of trading.

Womenswear boutique Darcey, on Cliffe High Street, will shut in early February.

Darcey boutique, on Cliffe High Street. Image: Peter Cripps

Owner Emma Taylor says ‘the reason is very much a lifestyle decision’ as she looks to focus on the farm she also runs near Uckfield.

She said: “It’s a shame because it’s still a profitable business but I don’t have enough hours in the day or the energy.

"Doing both at the same time has become just a bit too much.”

Ms Taylor launched Darcey in 2008.

She took over the shop from her mother Christine West who opened it as New Penny Boutique in 1988, rebranding it and bringing in new labels.

Ms Taylor says she has ‘loved running the shop’, which has four part-time staff.

“I really have had an enjoyable and successful 11 years,” she said.

“I’m pleased to be closing on a high rather than because I have to. I’m very fortunate to be able to make that choice.

“I’d really like to thank our customers for their loyalty and support over the years.”

She added that they have been ‘so fortunate’ to have ‘such lovely ladies’ as customers and that she has enjoyed their company.