Lewes Bus Station - Bid to stop it becoming a listed building

Lewes Bus Station

Listing the building would preserve it from demolition.

Multiple applications have been made to Historic England to list the station.

At the same time the Generator Group have applied to Historic England, which reports to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, for a certificate of immunity from listing the bus station and garage.

The 20th Century Society sought to save the building from demolition by submitting an application to Historic England to list the 1950s building as being of special architectural or historic interest. The building is described as a rare example of a small post-war purpose-built bus station in a county town.