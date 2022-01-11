Lewes Bus Station - Bid to stop it becoming a listed building
The Generator Group, would-be developers of Lewes Bus Station, are applying to prevent the building from being listed.
Listing the building would preserve it from demolition.
Multiple applications have been made to Historic England to list the station.
At the same time the Generator Group have applied to Historic England, which reports to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, for a certificate of immunity from listing the bus station and garage.
The 20th Century Society sought to save the building from demolition by submitting an application to Historic England to list the 1950s building as being of special architectural or historic interest. The building is described as a rare example of a small post-war purpose-built bus station in a county town.
Last thursday, selected Lewes councillors attended a meeting with the Generator Group, which owns the bus station site, South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), East Sussex County Council (ESCC), bus companies and various community groups to discuss the future of the bus station site. Readers have been posting on our story to say the bus station should stay where it is. What do you think?