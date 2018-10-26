Lewes campaigners out in force to back People’s Vote

More than 200 people from Lewes took part in the People’s Vote March in central London on Saturday.

Protesters boarded three coaches in the town early in the morning and many others travelled up to the city by train or car.

Some 700,000 people – more than 1 per cent of the UK population – turned out on the streets of the capital to demand a vote on the final Brexit deal.

Marchers came from across the UK, with some travelling from as far away as the Orkney Islands.

The march was good natured with young and old walking side by side. There were families pushing buggies, grandparents, teenagers, students, office workers, celebrities and Members of Parliament.

The march was led by thousands of young people – students, apprentices and everyone starting out in life – whose voices have too often been ignored, according to organisers.

Local pro-European group EUnity Lewes were out in force on the day and marched with two large banners depicting Lewes Castle, as well as large Sussex flags. A spokesperson for EUnity Lewes said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the response of local Lewes people who were keen to take part in the march.

“There is clearly a very high level of concern in the town about the consequences of Brexit and the chaotic way that the negotiations are being conducted.”

The march finished with a large rally in Parliament Square which was addressed by prominent figures from across the political spectrum. These included Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Caroline Lucas MP, Sir Vince Cable, Anna Soubry and Chuka Umunna. The rally was compered by Sue Perkins and Mariella Frostrup with other speakers including business leader Deborah Meaden, actor Steve Coogan and TV cook Delia Smith.