Lewes care home celebrates its stunning transformation

Claydon House Care Home in Lewes, part of the Aria Care Group, has been celebrating the completion of its extensive refurbishment and revival project.

The event brought residents, colleagues, and members of the local community together to witness the grand unveiling of its stunning transformation.

As part of Aria Care's ambitious £18 million revival project, Dormy House has undergone a comprehensive makeover. The community is now poised to offer an exceptional experience, seamlessly blending modern amenities with timeless charm.

The local Lewes community and esteemed guests, including the Deputy Mayor Councillor Imogen Makepeace, graced the event with their presence. Their support added to the excitement and significance of this special occasion.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of their new bistro. The revamped bistro is set to become the heart of Claydon House, offering an exquisite dining experience and a welcoming ambiance to residents and visitors alike.

Notable features of the refurbishment program include:

· Creation of a new Café Bistro for residents, relatives and visitors to enjoy.

· Redecoration of the main resident day spaces including lounges and dining rooms.

· Refurbished bedrooms and en-suites for improved comfort.

· A revamped hair salon offering residents the opportunity to engage in self-care.

· Improved catering facilities.

· Brand new spa bathroom offering the opportunity to indulge in a spa-like experience.

Claydon House's revival aligns with Aria Care's vision of being the leading care provider, known for exceptional quality of care, innovative services, and a compassionate approach.

Caroline Roberts, CEO of Aria Care, said: "Ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of the people that live and work in our communities has always been our top priority. By revitalising our communities, we aim to create a nurturing and vibrant atmosphere that truly feels like home, where care is given from the heart."

This transformation represents a new chapter in Claydon House's rich history, promising their continuing commitment to providing the best possible care and living environment.