Lewes Castle wall collapse: Council gives update on incident

An investigation is underway following the collapse of a wall near Lewes Castle.

The flint wall, thought to be 1,000 years old, collapsed into a resident’s garden and against the Old Coach House yesterday, prompting a multi-agency response. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.

A photo taken with a drone in Lewes yesterday (November 11)

The 11th-century castle was closed to the public yesterday for safety reasons. It has reopened today.

A spokesman for Lewes District Council said: “A team of structural engineers will continue their investigations into yesterday’s (Monday) collapse of a wall in Castleditch Lane, Lewes.

“The wall did not form part of Lewes Castle, but is believed to be centuries old.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes yesterday

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue has handed the site back to Lewes District Council.

“Police are erecting barriers and the public are requested to stay away during the investigations.

“Council officers will be updating local residents and nearby shopkeepers during the day.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “This heritage site is under multiple ownership and stewardship and we can confirm that sections of the heritage wall were transferred to us in 1975 and we hold responsibility for these sections under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Act 1979.

“We will be working closely with the affected households, emergency services and colleagues at Lewes District Council to assess the reasons for the collapse.

“The county council undertook survey, repairs and strengthening works to this section of the wall in 2017 under Scheduled Monument planning and building approvals, but we are not aware of any more recent activity that may have led to this collapse. Further investigation is underway.”