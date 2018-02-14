Lewes cinema transformation in line for prestigious award

The transformation of the old Harvey’s Brewery depot in Lewes into a major community arts venue is in line for a top award.

Depot Cinema, in Pinwell Road, is among four finalists from the South East in the running to win one of the Royal Town Planning Institute’s (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence.

The Awards for Planning Excellence are the most established and respected awards in the UK planning industry.

For more than 40 years, they have celebrated and continue to celebrate exceptional examples of planning and the contribution planners make to society.

Depot Cinema, submitted for consideration by the South Downs National Park Authority and Burrell Foley Fischer Architects and Urban Designers, is in line for the Excellence in Planning for Heritage and Culture award.

The venue boasts not only a state-of-the-art independent three-screen cinema but also a restaurant and education facilities. It was opened less than a year ago.

Cian Cronin, Chair of RTPI South East, said: “This year’s awards shortlist is full of innovative planning practices, projects and people. Each represents new and outstanding approaches to meet the spatial planning challenges in the South East.

“It’s great to see so many local projects setting the standards nationally and getting the recognition they deserve.”

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Milton Court – The Barbican, London, on May 24.