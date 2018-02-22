Lewes ‘Day of Action’ aims to address community issues

A day of action in Lewes, being jointly organised by Sussex Police and Neighbourhood First on Thursday, March 1, aims to generate positive engagement in the community.

Two key issues will be addressed - namely, identifying the vulnerabilities of rough sleepers in the town and where possible helping them, and the ongoing use by motorists of the Cliffe pedestrian precinct as a short cut from the town centre.

Both are long-standing matters of concern, which the two agencies want to treat as a means of engagement rather than enforcement.

Only if help and advice is rejected will a tougher stance be considered, probably at a later date.

During the event, members of the street community will be signposted towards other agencies that can try to meet their particular needs.

And drivers found using the Cliffe precinct as a cut-though will be educated on the dangers inherent in doing so.

PC Daran Goudie, a member of the local prevention team, said: “ It’s accepted that a single day of action is not going to resolve issues that have been around for several years.

“But by responding to public concerns and working more closely with other agencies, we’re aiming to utilise our resources to better understand the problems and find ways of addressing them.”

All are welcome to come along and meet PC Goudie and his colleagues taking part in the day.