Lewes footballers ‘continuing town’s tradition of radical action’

The Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Janet Baah, is urging football fans to get behind Lewes FC Women at their special Mother’s Day match on Sunday (March 31).

They entertain Durham in the FA Women’s Championship, with a 12 noon kick-off.

The first 100 mums to arrive at The Dripping Pan will receive a free chocolate, courtesy of Bonne Bouche.

Cllr Baah said: “I’ll do anything I can for Lewes Football Club because they are continuing the Lewesian tradition of radical action. As mothers we need to empower our children to continue being radical. Without that we won’t achieve change.”

It is the only football club in the world to offer equal pay to its men and women players.

Lewes FC Women feature two new forwards in New Zealand international Katie Rood, from Bristol City, and Jess King, from Norwegian club Kolbotn, and a new defender in Sophie Perry, who has won more than 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Director Charlie Dobres said: “It will be a tough contest on Mother’s Day, but we hope the Rooks manage to hold their own against the Wildcats. Lewes have been playing really well recently and we’ve had back-to-back wins.

“If lots of people could turn up on Sunday it would really give our players a boost. The team will be more confident if they see friendly faces and hear cheering and clapping when they play well.”