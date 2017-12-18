Lewes girl, 16, missing since end of November

A teenage girl who has gone missing from Lewes has not been seen since the end of November.

Georgia Parker, 16, was last seen by her mother on November 30. She has spoken to her on the phone and claimed to be in Falmer, but she is known to have connections in Brighton and also the Camden area of London.

She is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with collar-length dark brown hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion.

Anyone who knows where she is or who may have seen her is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1044 of 14/12.