Lewes History Group talk on changing chalk landscape

In February, Lewes History Group welcomes Gary Webster, National Trust Heritage Officer. He will examine the new archaeology of our chalk landscape, mapped as part of ‘Downs From Above’, and talk about threats to existing monuments.

Sussex chalk downlands

The chalk downland was first formed over 90 million years ago, and Gary Webster will show how this created a unique landscape that has influenced the inhabitants, both human and animal.

He says, “Many different people have revered this landscape, as we can see from the monuments that remain. However, many of these monuments are under threat, from problems both new and old. I will be discussing a new initiative, ‘Monument Mentors’, which seeks to use people power to ensure these monuments are protected.”

He will also present the ‘Downs From Above’ project involving the mapping of unknown archaeological sites on the downland north of Brighton, and give a demonstration of what has been uncovered so far.

If time, he will discuss the big dig project in Eastbourne.