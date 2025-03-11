Lewes hotel annexe could be demolished and replaced with homes

A former annexe to the White Hart Hotel, central Lewes could be torn down and a terrace of four houses built in its place, writes Susan King.

The scheme was put forwards part of the South Downs National Park Authority's plans proposal for the District.

The annexe is now described as dilapidated' and has attracted no offers by potential purchasers. It used to house students from Brighton and Sussex Universities.

The current application proposes the demolition of the annexe and building five new three-bedroom homes in a compact terrace. The ground level of the homes could feature a kitchen and utility room, open plan dining and living areas. Rear gardens include timber decking and garden rooms.

Each house features flat roofs and solar panels with office space for home working on the top floors.

The application states: "This is a very rare opportunity to create new family dwellings in the historic town centre which benefit from generous private gardens."

Owners Heartwood Inns acquired the White Hart in 2024 and re-opened it last Autumn.

Lewes Present site administrator Mick Symes said: "Approving the demolition of the old and very jaded annexe is a no brainer. The building had its day and could not be re-used in conjunction with the hotel so a rebuild becomes the obvious solution. It it's houses so be it. Good luck to the owners on this."

But Lawrence Green posted: "No mention of parking for the new homes, let alone the hotel."

However Sammy Revill added: "It will be no loss. Nasty tatty annexe. Just anything would be an improvement. "

