Lewes House of Friendship Chair steps down after 16 years

After 16 years as Chair of the Board of Lewes House of Friendship, Heather Hicks has decided the time is right for her to step down and let someone else take the lead.

Lewes House of Friendship at 208 High Street

Lewes House of Friendship is a charity affiliated to Age UK with a 50 year history of providing support to the older residents of Lewes and its surrounding villages. Provision for its members include a daily lunch service, various social activities including a choir, a craft group and gentle exercise class.

Operationally, the House is run on a daily basis by the part-time salaried manager who reports to the Chair, paid staff run the catering facility while volunteers staff the Reception service and run many of the activities.

The strategic direction of the House is developed through the Executive Committee which meets six times a year. The Chair is expected to liaise with the Manager regularly and to engage with the life of the House as their availability permits.

We are looking for an individual who has sympathy with the aims of the House of Friendship and who has the ability to lead the Executive Committee and the future direction of the House.