Lewes Lit offers a wide-ranging talks line-up for 2025-26 season

Lewes Lit is delighted to offer a varied programme of author talks for its 2025-26 season including authors with close links to Lewes.

Spokeswoman Catherine Sandbrook said: “The season opens with the remarkable Lucy Easthope (October 21), a leading authority and international advisor on disaster response and recovery. Her 2023 award-winning book When the Dust Settles is now followed by her new book Come What May.

“From a very young age she found herself fascinated by and drawn into the intensely masculine world of disaster response and brought to it a very new perspective. She will talk about her life in disaster and the lessons along the way, in conversation with locally-based writer and translator Daniel Hahn.

“Art lovers will find plenty to satisfy. In November the author is Alexandra Loske (November 18), art historian and curator of the Royal Pavilion. Alexandra has published widely on colour, including Colour: A Visual History, and A Cultural History of Color in the Age of Industry and Book of Colour Concepts, and The Artist’s Palette, and she recently completed work on The Royal Pavilion, Brighton: A Regency Palace of Colour and Sensation.

“In April the season is rounded off with Slade-trained Carolyn Trant (April 21). Although originally a painter, she has made artists’ books for over 20 years. She has published two books about women artists: Art for Life: The story of Peggy Angus and the acclaimed British Women Artists from Suffrage to the Sixties. Carolyn lives and works in Lewes.

“The season includes fiction, memoir and non-fiction. In February, Annabel Abbs (February 17), who grew up in Lewes, will talk about her work. Her award-winning novels include The Joyce Girl, Frieda: The Real Lady Chatterley and The Language of Food, an international best-seller. Her non-fiction includes The Age-Well Project, 52 Ways to Walk and The Walking Cure. Her highly acclaimed memoirs include Windswept: Why Women Walk and Sleepless: Discovering the Power of the Night Self. Annabel writes for many newspapers and magazines from The Guardian to The Washington Post and The Paris Review.

“In March, prepare to be entertained by Abir Mukherjee (March 24), bestselling author of the Wyndham & Banerjee novels set in colonial-era India. His books have been translated into fifteen languages and won numerous awards. His first standalone thriller, Hunted, was a Sunday Times Book of the Month and was chosen by the Washington Post as one the ten best thrillers of 2024. He also co-hosts the Red Hot Chilli Writers – Murder Junction podcast which takes a wry look at the world of books, writing, crime and the creative arts.

“In our now traditional and highly popular Sunday afternoon slot in January, we celebrate the work of the late and much-loved local author, Allan Ahlberg (January 25), whose outstanding body of work has enriched the lives of families for half a century. Local illustrator Alan Baker and Bruce Inman, who has illustrated Allan's stories, will give illustrated talks about the writer and his achievements. Noted children's literature reviewer Julia Eccleshare (The Guardian) will talk further about his work. The session will include readings from Allan's autobiography, The Bucket. Tickets includes tea and a slice of cake.

“Lewes Lit events take place at All Saints, Lewes. For dates, further information and to book tickets, just go to the website lewesliterarysociety.co.uk where you can also join our email list.”