Lewes man taken to hospital with head injury after crash in Burgess Hill

A man from Lewes was taken to hospital following a crash in Burgess Hill yesterday (Monday, September 13), Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:24 pm

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called following a collision between a man and a vehicle in Albert Drive, Burgess Hill at 3.35pm.”

“A man aged 46 from Lewes sustained a head injury,” the spokesperson said.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment,” they added.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to email [email protected] and quote serial 911 of 13/09.