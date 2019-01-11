Lewes MP calls for action on HGV ‘mayhem’ in narrow lanes

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has raised in the House of Commons the problem of HGVs driving through rural villages and “causing mayhem” as they get stuck in narrow roads.

She has called for HGVs to use commercial sat navs that will keep them away from narrow villages and country lanes which the large vehicles will not fit down.

This follows problems in villages such as Alfriston, Ditchling and Newick where HGVs have used normal sat navs that have directed them down narrow lanes barely suitable for cars let alone big lorries. Previous incidents have led to damage being caused to adjacent properties as lorries have forced their way through.

Ms Caulfield said: “Many residents in rural villages are at their wits’ end about the number of large HGVs attempting to squeeze through narrow lanes and between houses on small village roads. When these HGVs get stuck it can lead to roads being closed for hours as emergency services attempt to free them.

“I am calling on the Government to legislate to ensure that large commercial vehicles use commercial sat navs that take into consideration their size when plotting a route to make our local roads safer for all.”