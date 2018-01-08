Lewes MP under fire following promotion by the Prime Minister

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has been attacked by a political rival following her appointment today (Monday, January 8) as the Conservative party’s Vice Chair for Women.

Kelly-Marie Blundell, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Lewes constituency, tweeted: “Shocked and appalled Maria Caulfield MP has been made Conservative VC of Women, as she continues to believe abortions are criminal.”

The promotion by the Prime Minister is seen as recognition of Ms Caulfield’s depth of experience and knowledge of successful campaigning following her re-election in June which saw her quintuple her majority to more than 5,500.

The MP has long been a supporter of Women2Win and the Conservative Women’s Organisation.

She will join a new look Conservative campaign headquarters alongside Chairman Brandon Lewis and Deputy Chairman James Cleverly.

Ms Caulfield said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Vice Chair for Women by Theresa May. The Conservative party has many brilliant and talented women from the grass roots all the way to the Prime Minister.

“I will use my new role to help promote the fantastic work that they all do, ensuring that they get a fair chance to shine and use their talents within the Conservative party for the benefit of all.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues in CCHQ, and women across the country.”