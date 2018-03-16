Lewes named in top 15 ‘Best Places to Live’ list

Lewes has been named among the 15 Best Places to Live in the South East by The Sunday Times.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of the newspaper’s Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

The top 15 list features average house prices and rental costs sourced from Countrywide.

Lewes statistics are £215,530 (£820pcm) for a starter home; £518,210 (£1,370pcm) for mid-market; and £819,570 (£1,740pcm) for family.

Top of the list comes Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, and Lewes is joined, in no particular order, by Chadlington, Oxfordshire; Deal, Kent; Guildford, Surrey; Hambleden Valley, Buckinghamshire; Lymington, Hampshire; Midhurst, West Sussex; Much Hadham, Hertfordshire; Olney, Buckinghamshire; Petersfield, Hampshire; Ripley, Surrey, Sevenoaks, Kent; Stockbridge, Hampshire; and Wendover, Buckinghamshire.

The Sunday Times’s unique understanding of the housing market and in-depth property coverage helps readers find a place to call home, whether they are hip young professionals, growing families or discerning downsizers.

“Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you’ll make,” said Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor. “Which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about.

“We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year. There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”