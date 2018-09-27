Lewes primary pupils enjoy football inspired maths

Fifteen primary school students aged nine and ten are participating in the Goal Difference month-long numeracy programme at the American Express Community Stadium.

Pupils from Iford and Kingston Church of England Primary School, near Lewes will use the power of football to help improve theie confidence and ability in maths.

Organised by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC), the programme is delivered in partnership with American Express.

Rob Josephs, curriculum and development officer, AITC said: “Just being at an inspirational venue like the Amex.

“Outside of a mainstream classroom environment, can help motivate youngsters to learn.

“This is the third schoo1 that has participated in the programme this year. Feedback we’ve had from teachers shows that using football as an over arching theme with interactive and fun sessions can really help engage pupils.”

AITC’s qualified teacher, supported by Amex colleagues, coach the pupils in curriculum areas such as measuring, problem solving, data handling and mathematical reasoning.

Topics are taught through practical football related tasks associated with the Albion and broader football industry.

Over the course of five weekly 90-minute sessions, students explore various areas which include analysis of data relating to BHAFC players, including age, height and date of birth and a fantasy football challenge.