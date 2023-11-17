Lewes residents ‘desperate’ as rattling manhole cover results in sleepless nights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People on Malling Street, who live alongside the A26 northbound out of Lewes, are complaining of sleepless nights because the manhole cover makes noise 24 hours a day.

They are calling on either Southern Water or East Sussex Highways to resolve the issue.

Resident Miranda Kemp said: “We are desperate. Our road carries more than 20,000 vehicles a day (ESCC’s own figures) and most of those northbound vehicles drive over the Southern Water-owned manhole cover. The noise is getting worse with each passing day and most of us are being woken multiple times in the night and early morning when the HGVs get going. We are used to our road being ignored by the authorities – the speed limit is ignored and remains unenforced – but this is unbearable.”

She added: “This is a pretty much annual problem and is an example of how our road really was not built to carry the volume of traffic it does. We love our community around here and yes, we chose to live alongside a busy road. However, we assumed that the authorities would ensure they maintained and managed the road effectively but, sad to say, they don't.”