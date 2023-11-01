BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Lewes Speakers Club invites guests to celebrate 10th anniversary

Lewes Speakers Club is celebrating its tenth anniversary at a new, larger premises which it hopes will accommodate the club’s growing membership.The club is inviting guests from all over Sussex to unveil its new, historic venue at Westgate Chapel and Community Centre on Lewes High Street.
By Corinne CardContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lewes Speakers Club, which helps people to learn and practice public speaking, is celebrating its tenth anniversary at a new, larger premises which it hopes will accommodate the club’s growing membership.

The club, which is part of global organisation ​Toastmasters International, is inviting guests from all over Sussex to unveil its new, historic venue at Westgate Chapel and Community Centre on Lewes High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club founder Jeff Grace will offer an introduction and toast to visitors who will also be able to enjoy prosecco and nibbles to welcome in the new era for the club.

Most Popular
Jeff Grace, Founder of Lewes Speakers ClubJeff Grace, Founder of Lewes Speakers Club
Jeff Grace, Founder of Lewes Speakers Club

“As the founder of Lewes Speakers Club, I am very excited to be moving our group to a larger venue which we feel will be more suitable for our growing club,” said Grace.

“We have endured a turbulent few years as a result of the Covid pandemic. But it’s very clear now, as the club celebrates its tenth anniversary, that people are really embracing in person events and training.

“We’re loving seeing so many guests and new members joining us and a celebration feels like the right way to show the local community what we have to offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Do drop in to find out more and consider whether this is the club for you."

Lewes Speakers Club, which has 22 members, previously ran its events at the White Hart Hotel.

The celebration will take place at 7pm on November 28th at Westgate Chapel and Community Hub, 92a High St, Lewes BN7 1XH.

You can register for free here.

Related topics:Sussex