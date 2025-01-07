Lewes Speakers Festival coming up this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People with interests in politics, the law, history, or popular culture can indulge in all four - and many more - at the forthcoming Lewes Speakers Festival this month.

The Festival offers an eclectic range of speakers who cover almost all aspects of modern (and past) lives including AI, the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Parliamentary political divisions and the Middle East.

Talks take place at All Saints Centre, Lewes from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19. All are available to watch on YouTube.

Kicking off is broadcaster Iain Dale who discusses dictators and lessons we can draw from them. The first Black woman member of the House of Lords, Baroness Lola Young, discusses her memoir followed by Her Honour, Wendy Joseph KC, former Old Bailey judge and murder case specialist who asks whether our justice system has improved over the centuries.

Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is covered by journalist Lucia Osborne-Crowley and Giles Milton describes the Allies' secret mission to wartime Moscow to seek an alliance with Russia and make victory possible.

Art fraud, AI and Ancient Rome are scheduled subjects, while the topical issue of Britain and China's 400-year contest for power is on the agenda for Saturday, January 18. The war in the Middle East is meticulously explored by Professor Christopher Philips while TV, Daily Mail and GB News presenter Andrew Pierce steers away from politics to describe the search for his birth mother.

And to let a little sunshine into Lewes in January, Paul Gaugin's life, including his ferociously creative spell in Tahiti, is described by Sue Prideaux on January 19.

To find out more call the Box Office on: 0333 666 3366 and for a full list of speakers and the subjects they cover, visit:www.lewesspeakersfestival.com

