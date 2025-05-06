Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery celebrates five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery marks an important birthday with Five Years – A Celebration of Art and Community, a group show featuring creatives from the Star Brewery building.

Running from Saturday, May 10-Sunday, May 18, the exhibition is at the Star Brewery Gallery, Star Brewery, Castle Ditch Lane, off Fisher Street, BN7 1YJ (opening Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm; Sunday, 11am-3pm; closed Monday).

It brings together Michael Munday, Rachel Ward-Sale, Martin Gayford, Lynn Gayford, David C Nix, Kirsten Norbury, Liz Temperley, May Everett, Scott Brenman and Neeta Pedersen in a special moment for Neeta who set the up gallery five years ago.

“On February 1 2020, I was handed the keys to a beautiful, light-filled space in the historic Star Brewery building in Lewes. The gallery had operated since the 1980s, known first as the Star Gallery, then the Hop Gallery. When I took over the lease, I renamed it the Star Brewery Gallery and relaunched it with a vision to celebrate art across a wide range of styles, expressions, and mediums.

“Our opening exhibition was set to feature the work of Peter Messer, Tom Benjamin, and Andrew Fitchett. Sadly, the March 2020 launch was cancelled due to the Covid lockdown. Fortunately, with a background in web design, I quickly built an online version of the show, launching it on the day we were meant to open. This digital shift allowed us to continue supporting artists and connecting with audiences throughout the pandemic.

“Since reopening, the gallery has become a vibrant hub for both established and emerging artists. It’s been a privilege to curate and exhibit such a range of talented creatives over the past five years.

“To mark this five-year chapter, Star Brewery Gallery is proud to present Five Years – A Celebration of Art and Community, a special group exhibition featuring work by artists and makers who also have studios within the Star Brewery building. This show celebrates not only the gallery’s journey, but also the wider network of artists and makers who work here.”

Neeta added: “I look forward to staging this exhibition and celebrating five years of art and local talent at the Star Brewery Gallery.”