Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery launches inaugural spring show

Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery launches its inaugural spring show with a group exhibition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking part are Susie Monnington, Paul Newland, Mark Munroe-Preston, Joanna Farrow, Rosie Good, Adele Scantlebury, Sarah Ruthven and Marc Gooderham.

The show has been curated by gallery owner Neeta Pedersen, featuring the work of eight contemporary local artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I aimed to bring together a group of exceptional artists whose styles are distinct yet naturally complement one another,” Neeta says. “The various subject matters they explore resonate in compelling ways, and I’m delighted with how it has come together.

“The show highlights the distinctive expressions of eight artists, exploring urban landscapes, nature and abstraction.

“Susie Mornington explores the interplay between nature and abstraction in a series of evocative paintings inspired by the Hebrides. Her intuitive process involves found materials like seaweed and bottle tops, creating richly textured works that echo the rhythms and forms of the shoreline.

“Paul Newland, a Slade-trained artist and former educator, brings decades of artistic experience. Initially known for still life and figure painting, his focus shifted to landscapes along the Thames and later the South Downs. His accomplished watercolours and oils are held in collections across the UK and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark Munroe-Preston, a Sussex-based artist, merges photography, digital illustration, and painting. His atmospheric landscapes, inspired by natural systems and especially trees, are printed on brushed aluminium and titled with GPS coordinates, inviting viewers to connect with the real locations.

“Joanna Farrow, working in rural Sussex, captures the transient moods of the countryside. Her oil paintings, often created en plein air, reflect the seasonal shifts and fleeting light of Ashdown Forest and beyond.

“Rosie Good, graduate of the Royal Academy Schools, has won several prizes and bursaries for figurative art. She often focuses on derelict industrial landscapes or areas effected by erosion and climate change. Recent works depict sites like Shoreham Cement Works and Coastguards at Cuckmere. She is a member of Salt Edge Arts.

“Adele Scantlebury specialises in woodcut printmaking, inspired by rural life and the natural world. Her work celebrates everyday moments of quiet beauty. Adele also produces handmade tiles and occasionally teaches workshops in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sarah Ruthven creates lyrical interpretations of wild landscapes through both ceramics and painting. Influenced by locations such as Cornwall and the South Downs, her practice blends colour, form, and texture to evoke a deep sense of place.

“Marc Gooderham finds beauty in the overlooked corners of the urban environment. His cinematic paintings of aged city architecture explore themes of isolation and memory, offering glimpses into once-lived spaces. His work has been featured on Sky Arts' Inside Art and he is a member of the Society of Graphic Fine Art.”

The Spring Show runs from Saturday, May 24-Sunday, June 1. Open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-4pm; Sunday 11am-3pm; closed Monday.