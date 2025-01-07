Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Town Council's Civic Awards scheme aims to recognise and celebrate those who make significant contributions to Lewes town and its residents. And nominations are now open for those who go 'above and beyond' in 2025.

Lewes Town Council is appealing to residents to nominate 'community heroes.'

A spokesperson said: "In every community there are people who work tirelessly for the benefit of others, often quietly and in the background, and whose efforts can be too easily overlooked. Do you know someone like that?"

Last Years Award winners

Nominations can be made for individuals or groups who have provided long-term service to Lewes residents, or to individuals or groups who have created a recent but highly innovative and demonstrably impactful service. This could be through specific endeavours or through a combination of a number of factors: those who add social, cultural, educational, economic or environmental value to the town; initiatives to improve quality of life for residents; a sustained contribution to a particular issue which has far-reaching benefits for Lewes; or improving the promotion of the town or enhancing its reputation.

Last year’s winners included the Lewes Community Fridge, the Lewes Repair Cafe and Peter Masters of Lewes Athletics Club. To find out more download the full Civic Awards Policy and nominate via the Town Council's online form. A PDF of the form to print and fill in by hand can also be found online. Nominations are due by January 31 2025.

All nominations will be considered by our panel and the awards will be presented at the Annual Town Meeting on March 19 2025.

