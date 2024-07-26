Lewes Town Council's grants deadline is approaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes Town Council’s Community Grants scheme’s next deadline is coming up fast!Applications for grants up of up to £5000 for non-profit community groups in Lewes can be made until July 31.

Lewes Town Council’s Finance Committee has recently re-launched the Community Grants scheme, with updated criteria for applicants, meaning all non-profit making organisations can apply.

Councillor Nick Tigg, chair of Lewes Town Council's Finance Committee, says: “The whole point of our annual grants scheme is to give money to brilliant local organisations making a big difference in our communities, and that's everything from food banks to music events to nature recovery schemes.”

“This year we've made the application process easier and more accessible: there are now 3 rounds of funding a year - so you'll never be too far away from the next chance to apply, the turnaround is pretty quick as we make a decision within about a month and we've got a pot of £70,000 to put towards making Lewes an even better place to live and work. So get your application in now!”

There are now three bands of funding available, up to £1000, up to £2000 or up to £5000. This allows the Finance Committee to be able to help as many organisations as possible. The budget for grants is limited so only a limited number of grants at the higher level will be funded, in order to fund as many projects as possible.

Grants are prioritised by those which enhance a vibrant community in the town, fitting themes including strengthening communities, biodiversity, inclusion, sustainable transport and openness.

In the past, Lewes Town Council grants have supported some of the town’s best-loved activities, including the annual Patina parade, and bonfire societies’ fundraising activities.