Lewes Town Council's grants deadline is approaching

By Victoria GrayContributor
Published 26th Jul 2024, 08:58 BST
Lewes Town Council’s Community Grants scheme’s next deadline is coming up fast!Applications for grants up of up to £5000 for non-profit community groups in Lewes can be made until July 31.

Lewes Town Council’s Finance Committee has recently re-launched the Community Grants scheme, with updated criteria for applicants, meaning all non-profit making organisations can apply.

Councillor Nick Tigg, chair of Lewes Town Council's Finance Committee, says: “The whole point of our annual grants scheme is to give money to brilliant local organisations making a big difference in our communities, and that's everything from food banks to music events to nature recovery schemes.”

“This year we've made the application process easier and more accessible: there are now 3 rounds of funding a year - so you'll never be too far away from the next chance to apply, the turnaround is pretty quick as we make a decision within about a month and we've got a pot of £70,000 to put towards making Lewes an even better place to live and work. So get your application in now!”

There are now three bands of funding available, up to £1000, up to £2000 or up to £5000. This allows the Finance Committee to be able to help as many organisations as possible. The budget for grants is limited so only a limited number of grants at the higher level will be funded, in order to fund as many projects as possible.

Grants are prioritised by those which enhance a vibrant community in the town, fitting themes including strengthening communities, biodiversity, inclusion, sustainable transport and openness.

In the past, Lewes Town Council grants have supported some of the town’s best-loved activities, including the annual Patina parade, and bonfire societies’ fundraising activities.

Grant applications can be made via the Town Council’s website at lewes-tc.gov.uk/services/grants

