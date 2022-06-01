People in Mount Cottages, near Lewes Castle, were told to vacate their homes on Friday (May 13) – after a a wall behind Castle Rise was reported to have a large bulge, making it unstable.

Building control officers from Lewes District Council, working with key partner agencies, began work on the wall on Monday (May 23) and have implemented measures to stabilise the wall and make it safe.

The measures include putting monitoring equipment, scaffolding, fencing and a welfare unit in place.

The bulge was noticed by Saxum Stonemasons workers, whilst they were carrying out work to the adjacent garden wall on the week beginning May 9.

A council spokesperson said: “We do not underestimate the concern and inconvenience these residents have experienced and it is a great relief to know that most have been able to return home much sooner than was anticipated. We sincerely thank all residents affected for their patience and understanding while officers and contractors responded to the immediate risks.

“We are still supporting one resident with accommodation until we are satisfied it is safe for them to return home. Work to repair the wall will now begin in earnest, with every effort being made minimise further disruption.

“Thank you to all officers and partners involved for their rapid, effective and sensitive response to this difficult situation.”

The local stone masonry and conservation specialists said a localised pressure point caused by a leaking pipe, drain or saturated soil had lead to the deformation of the historic wall.

With the wall stabilised, the council said further survey work and investigation into the wall ownership can continue.

The fencing and welfare unit have been removed, allowing access to the properties.

This also means New Road will be open in good time for the annual year 6 Patina ‘Moving On’ parade to follow its usual route.