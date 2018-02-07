Lidl announces opening date for Polegate store

Lidl has announced an opening date for its new store in Polegate.

The supermarket in Dittons Road will open its doors to customers at 8am on Thursday, February 15.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Lidl will be offering customers the chance to sample some of its award-winning products throughout the day.

For the first week of trading, customers will be able to enjoy £40 off selected non-food products – which include a demolition hammer (£39.99, RRP £69.99) on the opening day, a Mac baby chair (£12.99, RRP £24.99) on Friday, February 16, and a professional food processor and blender (£39.99, RRP £79.99) on the Saturday (February 17).

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open between 50 to 60 new stores a year.

The store with 1,286m² sales area has created 40 new jobs for the local community and boasts facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Paul Mason, said, “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Polegate.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products – more than two thirds of which are British sourced - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its Wine Tour collections.