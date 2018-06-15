Lifeboat goes to the rescue of pleasure boat stranded on rocks

Newhaven Lifeboat went to the rescue of a vessel stranded on rocks on Sunday (June 10).

A small boat with two passengers on board suffered engine failure and was blown onto rocks under cliffs at Peacehaven.

Newhaven’s Severn Class lifeboat and her volunteer crew were paged at 3.34pm and on the scene 22 minutes later.

The inflatable Y boat was launched to assess the casualty vessel, but due to the location on the rocks and the shallow water it was unable to reach the 17ft pleasure craft.

A crew member in a dry suit entered the water to reach the vessel. Once confirming the two people on board were unharmed, the crew member attached a line to the stranded craft and the Y boat.

The vessel was towed clear of the rocks and then passed to Newhaven Lifeboat which towed the casualty back to Newhaven Harbour.