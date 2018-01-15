Lifeboat rescue drama after dog swept out to sea

A dog has been rescued after it was swept out to sea shortly before 8am on Sunday.

It was the Brighton lifeboat’s first launch of the year, writes Lyndsey Cambridge.

A Peacehaven man was walking his dog along the town’s promenade when Ruby, thought to be a Staffordshire terrier, lost her footing on the sea wall and was swept into the water.

With the tide coming in, the small black dog was able to recover herself onto a secluded part of the beach at the bottom of the cliffs.

However, the owner couldn’t reach her and dialled 999, asking for the Coastguard.

Roger Cohan, Operational Manager for RNLI Brighton, said: “We received the call and launched our lifeboat with a four-man crew.

“One member was dispatched into the sea and swam to rescue the dog.

“Another went into the water to recover them both back to the lifeboat.”

A shivering Ruby was dried off with a warming blanket once safely on board and taken to the Newhaven lifeboat station where she was reunited with her owner.

Brighton RNLI wants to emphasise to the public the importance of following correct protocol.

Mr Cohan said: “The owner did the correct thing in calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.

“Six years ago a dog owner attempted to rescue their dog from the sea and died.”