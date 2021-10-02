Lifesaving equipment near Uckfield destroyed by vandals
A public defibrillator was vandalised in a village near Uckfield last night.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 3:58 pm
A post shared on the Sussex Crimewatch Facebook page said the defibrillator at the Newick Sports Pavilion worth £1,074 was ‘destroyed by vandals’ on Friday (October 1) just before 8pm.
The post showed the equipment with a sign on it which said, “This defibrillator has been vandalised and is unusable. In an emergency the nearest alternative unit is at The Crown public house or Newick Primary School.”
Sussex Police are now dealing with the incident and CCTV is being reviewed.