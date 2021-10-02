Lifesaving equipment near Uckfield destroyed by vandals

The defibrillator was vandalised at Newick Sports Pavilion. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210210-155359001

A post shared on the Sussex Crimewatch Facebook page said the defibrillator at the Newick Sports Pavilion worth £1,074 was ‘destroyed by vandals’ on Friday (October 1) just before 8pm.

The post showed the equipment with a sign on it which said, “This defibrillator has been vandalised and is unusable. In an emergency the nearest alternative unit is at The Crown public house or Newick Primary School.”