Lift off for aviation group Crawley office disposals

Two office disposals in Crawley have been completed for an aviation specialist business by property consultancy Vail Williams.

SOLD: Unit A2 Windsor Place, Crawley

Both buildings were surplus to requirements after Network Aviation Group moved into new global headquarters in Crawley High Street.

The Vail Williams Gatwick agency team acted for Network Aviation Group on the sale of the modern two storey office building Unit A2, Windsor Place in Faraday Road, Crawley.

Quoting price for the 2,709 sq ft (251.67 sq m) property, built in 2004 and a mile-and-a-half from the town centre, was £675,000.

The new owners, Statom Group, purchased the property within six weeks and are expected to occupy the offices as part of their expansion plans in the construction and groundworks industry across the South East.

Vail Williams’ Senior Surveyor Mikael Goldsmith, based in Crawley, said: “I was pleased to complete this deal. It’s another good example of how there is strong demand for well-located, quality office space in Sussex.”

Vail Williams also acted for Network Aviation Group on the sale of 2,428 sq ft (225.6 sq m) ANA House to Birmingham-based independent real estate company Sweeney & Yorke.

Quoting price for the detached, two-storey Grade A open plan office accommodation with private parking, was £635,000. It is located in a prominent position at Aviation Court in the Manor Royal Business District.

The property, two miles from both Crawley town centre and Gatwick Airport, has subsequently been sub-let to 85-branch recruitment company The Best Connection Group which relocated offices from elsewhere in the town.

Steve Berrett, Vail Williams’ Partner based in Crawley, said: “This was a challenging and complex deal with some obstacles to overcome through the conveyance process but the parties worked hard to achieve a satisfactory conclusion to this sale.”

Malcolm Higginson, Operations Director, Network Aviation Group, said: “We are indebted to Vail Williams for securing buyers for our former premises which became available after we moved into Eagle House, our new HQ in Crawley.”

Vail Williams acquired the freehold of Eagle House on behalf of Network Aviation Group back in 2019. The building has gone through extensive refurbishment works and has been extended to provide more than 9,000 sq ft of modern HQ office space for the company.