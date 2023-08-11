Lightning Fibre commits to Wyntercon ‘comic-con’ convention for a 5th consecutive year

Eastbourne-based Full Fibre broadband network operator and Internet Service Provider (ISP) Lightning Fibre has confirmed it will sponsor the Cosplay Hall and Cosplay Competition at Wyntercon X.

Lightning Fibre's Sales and Marketing Director Rob Reaks was joined by a Dalek, supplied by local firm Media Attention, Paul Spink of Media Attention, Harry Potter actor Jon Campling and Wyntercon Founder, Andy Kybett at The Winter Garden, Eastbourne to celebrate the sponsorship announcement.

Wyntercon X is a family-friendly ‘comic con’ taking place at Eastbourne's Winter Garden on 14th and 15th October. With cosplay competitions offering great prizes, free creative workshops, special guests, attractions, exhibitions, gaming spaces, a vast variety of stallholders and more, the weekend of Wyntercon delivers non-stop entertainment for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyntercon founder Andy Kybett commented: “Wyntercon is a fundraiser in aid of Sky Creative Sussex and all profits from this event go directly to charity. Our collective mission is to champion equality and diversity in all forms, promote the protection and preservation of the environment and offer educational workshops providing life skills, communication techniques and creative arts for all. The event relies on sponsors like Lightning Fibre. We couldn’t deliver an event of this scale and quality without their financial help. They have committed a significant amount to Wyntercon, and we are extremely grateful to them for this support over the past five years.”

Lightning Fibre Broadband sponsors Wyntercon X

Rob Reaks added, “As well as providing a hyper fast, hyper reliable Full Fibre network for the community, we also engage with the communities we serve by supporting and attending local events. What attracted us to this particular event was its ‘inclusivity’; everyone is welcome. The event strapline says it all. We’re very much looking forward to the event in October.”

Wyntercon X, it doesn’t matter what world you come from, you are welcome in ours.

Photo: Wyntercon founder, Andy Kybett, Harry Potter actor Jon Camping, Media Attention's Paul Spink, and Lightning Fibre Sales and Marketing Director, Rob Reaks at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne. A donation to charity has been made in lieu of Jon Campling's appearance fee.