Littlehampton collision: photos show air ambulance helicopter and police attending incident

Sussex Police and an air ambulance helicopter were seen attending an incident in Littlehampton last night (Saturday, August 12).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

The emergency services were spotted in East Street, near Kamsons Pharmacy, at around 10pm.

A photographer sent this newspaper pictures from the scene that show a damaged motorbike, a cordoned off area, an air ambulance helicopter, police cars, an ambulance car and vehicle debris in the road.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

Related topics:Sussex Police