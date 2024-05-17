Littlehampton D-Day 80th Anniversary Beacon Lighting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join Littlehampton Town Council as the Town’s Beacon is lit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The event will take place on Littlehampton Seafront from 20:30 on Thursday 6 June 2024.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day marks the date when Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. In 1944 Operation Overlord saw around 4,000 ships and landing craft set down about 132,500 troops on five Normandy beaches in an action that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe from Nazi occupation. The bravery and sacrifice of those people in securing the peace and freedom we enjoy today will be observed by the lighting of beacons around the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

The Littlehampton Sea Cadets will perform at 20:40 outside the seafront kiosks before the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee, lights the Beacon at 21:15 near the Stage by the Sea. Refreshments will be available from the seafront kiosks.

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic national event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and to recognise the honourable sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedom of our country.”

Littlehampton Beacon