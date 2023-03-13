A fire broke out at a block of flats in Littlehampton this afternoon (Monday, March 13).

Fire crews were called to the incident in a South Terrace flat just after 12.45pm, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Joint Fire Control mobilised seven fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and command support unit to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the high-rise building and used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

"The fire is now out and all persons are accounted for. Crews from Littlehampton and Bognor Regis currently remain at the scene."

In a statement on social media at 1.45pm, the fire service said it was ‘currently dealing with a fire’ at a block of flats, adding: “There is a large emergency service presence and we would politely ask that people avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

The fire service said just after 2pm that the fire had been extinguished and ‘all persons are accounted for’, adding: “The incident is now being scaled down.”

1 . High rise flat fire Flat fire in South Terrace, Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

