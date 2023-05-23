Littlehampton funeral director hosts open day

The open day will allow members of the public to view the facilities including our service chapel, which is ideal for small intimate services, the chapel is fully equipped for music and visual tributes (as demonstration will be running on the day).
Discuss in detail with the staff about funeral planning, with pre-paid or just pre-planned.
Information packs will be available to take away.
The open day is being held at Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX - Tel: 01903 730666