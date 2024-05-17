Littlehampton has a new Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Sean Lee, who represents the River Ward, became First Citizen on the 16 May 2024. The new Mayor succeeds Councillor Freddie Tandy.

Speaking at the Annual Council meeting, Councillor Tandy said: “For anybody who has invited me to an event, done a good service to our community or worked with me in any way, shape or form, a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. To become Mayor of the town you have called home your entire life is something only a few people will be privileged enough to experience, and my year has been only made possible and as enjoyable thanks to the wonderful people I've met.”

Speaking at the meeting, the new Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “I am honoured and privileged to be elected as Littlehampton Town Mayor. I promise to endeavour to connect to the people of Littlehampton and represent their interests regardless of party politics. My focus for the year will be inclusion and accessibility – working with groups to promote social inclusion and access to assets such as the river, beach and town. I will use my drive and determination to forge change for the benefit of the community and keep us moving forward.”

The Town Mayor added: "As part of my mayoral year, I’ll also be raising awareness and funds for Chestnut Tree House - the children’s hospice for Sussex and Southeast Hampshire. With support from the local community, children are given the chance to live life to the full with their families as well as say goodbye in a way that is right for them. The charity also provide respite care for those families with children who have life limiting conditions.”

Littlehampton Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee 2024 to 2025

The Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months and Mayor Elect is Councillor Alan Butcher who represents the Wickbourne Ward.