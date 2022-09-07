Littlehampton lifeboat crew braves thunder and lightening to rescue boat stranded at sea

The crew helped a 28-foot leisure vessel that had broken down three miles south west of Littlehampton Harbour.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Renee Sherman lifeboat was launched at 8.11pm and arrived at 8.32pm. A member of Littlehampton RNLI’s crew boarded the vessel to assess the situation, and it was decided to tow the boat to Littlehampton Harbour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rescue happened just before the storm really got going

A thunderstorm was approaching from the south, so with lightning flashing all around them and rumbles of thunder becoming increasingly louder, Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew rigged a tow and set course for Littlehampton Harbour. The broken down vessel was towed to the safety of Littlehampton Yacht Club and Renee Sherman arrived back at the lifeboat station at 9.50pm – just minutes before the thunderstorm and torrential rain arrived.