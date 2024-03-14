Littlehampton musician and band hoping for prime shot at major festival slots this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nino Vydeenaden of Pengelly Gardens didn't expect to hear anything back when he put him and his bandmates forward to play at popular festivals 'TRUCK festival' , ' Tramlines festival' , and the Portsmouth’s 'Victorious Festival'.

But recently he was astonished to see an email in his junk folder from the festival organisers informing him that IAMWARFACE have been shortlisted.

This good news doesn't come without its gripes though as this is conditional on a voting competition to progress to being chosen to play!

Pictured: IAMWARFACE prior to their headline show at 'The Pipeline' in Brighton

"I have been a Littlehampton resident for 23 years, and this is a huge opportunity for us! This just doesn't happen everyday, and we're hoping we can get the town behind us and cast us their vote!" , says Nino, the 29 year old guitarist. Singer, and songwriter.

Some of you may know Nino from playing in and around Littlehampton, at local pubs and community centres since the age of 19 with various bands, but also from 2015. When tragedy struck during the Shoreham airshow when a hawker hunter jet came crashing down into the A27, claiming the lives of 11 men, one if whom was fellow Littlehampton resident Matt Jones.

Nino and his likeminded musical friends went on to write and record a single, titled 'Bridge of flowers' with aims to raise money for the airshow victims families through sales of the song. A song, which gained considerable popularity and radio airplay.

Nino's current aim though, is to gain as many votes as possible from residents of Littlehampton and afar, to give the band a shot at the big time!

The vote is being held at: