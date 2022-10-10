RNLI supporters were treated to a fish supper during a fundraising event at the Littlehampton RNLI boathouse on Fisherman’s Quay on Friday evening (October 7). They were able to purchase a meal and ‘enjoy the environs of the boathouse’, whilst the charity’s volunteer crews were available to describe the lifeboats, their roles and how the RNLI saves lives at sea.

But the volunteer crews had to leave their fish and chips and launch the lifeboat on a shout ‘as the captivated crowd looked on’.

“As the crews tucked in to their chips, a request to launch was received from HM Coastguard to assist a potential person in the water,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

Members of the public and RNLI supporters look on as Littlehampton’s B-Class lifeboat Renee Sherman is launched from the slipway at Fisherman’s Quay. Photo: Littlehampton RNLI

"The RNLI team swiftly went in to action; the shore crew donning their safety kit and the boat crews their dry-suits, boots and helmets.

"They were clapped and cheered by the crowd as they left the crew room and raced to the lifeboat, launching from the slipway in the station’s B-Class inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman.

"Heading swiftly out of the harbour they encountered a strong sea swell with windy conditions.”

Two of the four lifeboat crew, Jason (left) and Adam (right), enjoy their fish and chips before having to abandon their meal due to the emergency call-out. Photo: Littlehampton RNLI

Whilst on transit, the crews received word that they were no longer required to assist and were stood down, enabling them to return to Littlehampton.

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager at Littlehampton lifeboat station and deputy launch authority for this launch, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome so many members of the public to our station allowing us to showcase the work our charity’s volunteers do.

"Our crews are available 24/7 and this evening’s shout gave onlookers a perfect example of how we perform an emergency launch.

"Thankfully, all was well and our crew were stood down.”

Mr White said the Littlehampton RNLI fundraising branch ‘are an integral part of the station’.

"As without the financial support they bring to the organisation through the shop and events such as the fish supper evening the RNLI simply would not exist,” he added.

"The dedicated time and energy of our volunteers and the generosity of members of the public helps us to save lives at sea – we thank everyone for their support.”

