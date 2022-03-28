Littlehampton RNLI rescue drifting yacht

Volunteers were paged to the incident at 4.07pm and, in response, launched Renee Sherman, the station's B-class lifeboat.

They headed east out of the harbour entrance and quickly encountered the 34-foot-yacht a mile or so offshore. It was unable to make headway due to engine failure.

A member of the lifeboat crew boarded the stranded vessel and made the sure the three people and the dog onboard were safe.

The lifeboat crew return under a glorious sunset

By this time, the tidal stream was carrying the yacht west and there was a growing chance that it might beach, endangering everyone onboard.

The vessel was also at risk of creating a hazard for other marine traffic, especially in the fading light.

As a result, the lifeboat crew decided to tow the vessel back to Littlehampton harbour, where it could be safely moored.

The vessel was transferred to public moorings at 5.50pm and the Renee Sherman returned, with her crew, to the boathouse.

"Although the sea conditions were smooth with a light north easterly breeze the failure of the yacht’s engine limited the vessel’s ability to safely navigate," said Michael Kelly, Deputy Launch Authority for this incident.