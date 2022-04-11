Littlehampton RNLI volunteers rescue broken-down fishing boat

The crew said it was called to help the boat, which had broken down five miles south of Littlehampton, at 5pm on Sunday, April 10.

The boat’s engine would not start and its VHF radio had failed, according to an RNLI spokesperson.

The RNLI said the coastguard also broadcasted a request for help from other vessels but received no response.

Littlehampton RNLI's crew was paged at 5pm on Sunday, April 10. Picture from RNLI/Beth Brooks SUS-221104-074937001

The crew said when it arrived at the six-metre fishing boat, which had three people on board, it decided the best course of action was to tow the vessel to Littlehampton Harbour.

The spokesperson said, “The crew rigged up a tow and set course for Littlehampton, entering the harbour at 6.25pm.

“The boat was safely moored at Littlehampton Yacht Club and ‘Renee Sherman’ returned to the lifeboat station.”

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, said, “We are always happy to assist those in trouble in local waters.

“Littlehampton RNLI is run entirely by volunteers from the local community, and we receive no government funding.